Pandemic deals another cruel blow to Elgin Street merchants

For businesses along Ottawa's Elgin Street that were looking forward to a prosperous spring after a long and disruptive period of construction, the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't have come at a worse time.

Two-way traffic only returned to the normally popular downtown commercial strip in December following the first phase of a $40-million revitalization project.

Then, earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses in the province to close in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

"The situation is quite frightening" said John Couse, owner of the Lieutenant's Pump pub. "We were just coming back, then this hit."

Unlike some restaurants that have switched exclusively to takeout and delivery, the Lieutenants Pump cleaned out its fridges and donated perishable food before closing.

Like most pubs and restaurants along Elgin Street, the Fox and Feather Pub is closed. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Couse estimates his business dropped 30 to 40 per cent during construction, when even many pedestrians were staying away. Now he's wondering if the pub will survive the shutdown, and he's expecting other businesses will close without significant emergency aid in the form of rent relief.

"If there is no income, how do we pay rent?" Couse asked.

'Barrier after barrier'

Farther north along the street at music venue Live on Elgin, co-owner Jon Evenchick said he's worried for his staff and the musicians who rely on the business for their income.

"They are not only losing their income from us, but from other gigs as well," Evenchick said.

He said the club was seeing a steady uptick in business in 2020 following a 20 per cent decline during the road construction, but now that it's closed he doesn't know what the future holds.

"It's been barrier after barrier for us," Evenchick said. "We don't have the cash flow to sustain many months of being closed."

Grim determination: 'We will survive all this,' said Perfect Books owner Jim Sherman. The independent bookseller is now delivering books to customers who order online. (CBC)

'We will survive'

Some businesses have found ways to adapt in an effort to get through the pandemic. Perfect Books is offering delivery of online orders.

"We will survive all this," said owner Jim Sherman, who said his loyal customers have been very supportive.

"We didn't anticipate the monsoon, but we had some rainy day funds," Sherman said.

Ironically, Elgin Street is about to undergo more construction as part of the vast revitalization project, closing northbound lanes from Catherine to Nepean streets until the end of July. That work is still scheduled to begin Monday.