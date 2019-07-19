Firefighters rescue man from Elgin Street balcony

Ottawa firefighters helped get a man from his burning third-floor apartment Friday morning.

It happened on Elgin Street near Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 404 Elgin Street. One resident rescued by firefighters from 3fd floor balcony. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawafire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawafire</a> <a href="https://t.co/H6vbe6tumI">pic.twitter.com/H6vbe6tumI</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The resident went to his balcony for relief from the smoke and was rescued from there, firefighters said.

Other tenants have been asked to leave the building.

Paramedics said nobody was injured.

At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters upgraded it to a two-alarm fire, meaning they called for backup.

Elgin Street is closed because of the reconstruction project, but OC Transpo's route 14 Carlington bus is skipping its stops along Gladstone at Metcalfe, O'Connor and Bank streets to avoid the scene.