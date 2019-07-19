Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Firefighters rescue man from Elgin Street balcony

Ottawa firefighters helped get a man from his burning third-floor apartment Friday morning.

Pulled from 3rd floor of low-rise apartment building

CBC News ·
The apartment is on Elgin Street just south of Gladstone Avenue, in the part of the street that's under construction. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

It happened on Elgin Street near Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The resident went to his balcony for relief from the smoke and was rescued from there, firefighters said.

Other tenants have been asked to leave the building.

Paramedics said nobody was injured.

At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters upgraded it to a two-alarm fire, meaning they called for backup.

Elgin Street is closed because of the reconstruction project, but OC Transpo's route 14 Carlington bus is skipping its stops along Gladstone at Metcalfe, O'Connor and Bank streets to avoid the scene.

 

