Elgin Street to reopen next month

A closed-off stretch of Elgin Street is expected to reopen to two-way traffic next month for the first time since January.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted Wednesday he was "very excited" to announce that as of Dec. 16, traffic would once again flow along the downtown commercial strip.

Elgin Street is in the midst of a $36.3-million streetscape rehabilitation project that includes burying the power lines and introducing more bike- and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

The stretch of Elgin between Somerset and Catherine streets was closed to drivers in January 2019, and has since essentially been one large construction site — to the chagrin of some local business owners.

OC Transpo routes 5, 14 and 114 will also resume running along Elgin as of Dec. 16, the city said.

While traffic has returned, that doesn't mean the project itself is about to wrap up. Construction will resume early next year, as hydro poles still need to be removed along the street's west side, buildings need to be connected to underground services, and other streetscaping elements need to be completed.

"All construction will be complete by the end of the 2020 construction season, as planned," the city said.