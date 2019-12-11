Ottawa·FROM THE ARCHIVES
A street of change: Elgin Street through the ages
A stretch of Elgin Street is set to reopen next week — but archival photos show change is nothing new for the historic Ottawa thoroughfare.
Construction woes impacted street’s vendors decades ago
A stretch of Elgin Street reopens to traffic on Monday.
Roadwork is nothing new for the historic Ottawa thoroughfare.
And this vendor apparently wasn't happy about the street being torn up … in 1955.
Cyclists and pedestrians weren't an uncommon sight …
… and the Elgin Theatre was a hot spot to catch the newest flick in town.
Or, you could walk a few blocks south to rent a movie.
Winter looked about the same, though.
What else can you spot?
