Ottawa police want election sign vandalism reported

For Ottawa South NDP candidate Huda Mukbil, seeing her political signs torn down, thrown out and vandalized repeatedly is unacceptable.

"We'll have the team go out and put the signs up again, just to have them brought down again the next day," she said. "So we're really disheartened to see that."

Mukbil said she's not alone either. Liberals have also had their signs damaged, including Ottawa-area candidates Greg Fergus and Jenna Sudds . Antisemitic hate symbols have also been scrawled on signs in Montreal.

People resistant to change

Mukbil blames the vandalism on people being resistant to changes in who's running for office, namely more women and ethnically diverse candidates.

"It's particularly difficult for women generally. And then for racialized women like myself that much more," she said. "So what we have to do is just come together and say that this is unacceptable in Canada. It's unacceptable here in Ottawa South."

Ottawa police are asking those who see political signs damaged or interfered with to report it.

In a press release sent out Monday, the police service said, while it had seen multiple complaints of such vandalism online, only one complaint was actually filed with them.

Ottawa Police notified me of acts of vandalism to some of my signs. They have a description of the suspect and are investigating. It is unacceptable! These signs were paid for by the donation of hard-working members of our community and have been placed by volunteers! <a href="https://t.co/d2BtUY1iLx">pic.twitter.com/d2BtUY1iLx</a> —@HudaMukbil

"We want these incidents reported, particularly if they involve graffiti that is deemed to be hate-motivated," said Sgt. Jamie Aldrich of the OPS Hate and Bias Crime Section in the release.

"Anything that promotes hate, violence or intolerance is offensive to everyone in the community."

Ottawa police said officers responded to one call after a resident saw two youths damaging signs in the city's west end Monday morning. There was no hate motivation for that tampering, police said, so the boys were let off with a verbal warning.

Mukbil said she won't be distracted and will continue fighting for what she believes is best for Ottawa South.

She said someone recently saw someone else tearing down her signs and reported it to police.

"They're aware. They're investigating. And we're also getting calls and reporting back that this has been happening now consistently and it's unfortunate."