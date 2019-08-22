Signs of election popping up in Ottawa

It's that time already.

No, not back to school time — yet. Election time.

We're 60 days away from voting day for this year's federal election, set for Oct. 21.

And even though the writ hasn't yet dropped, Ottawa's bylaws allow residents to display campaign signs on private property 60 days prior to election day.

There's no special permit required to display campaign signs, but they must be placed in a spot that won't cause a hazard for motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

Election signs can't go up on public property until 30 days prior to voting day.

All signs must be removed within 48 hours after the polls close.