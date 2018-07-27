Want to run for municipal office? Today is your last chance

Today is the last day to apply for one of 24 city council jobs up for grabs in Ottawa. The perks include a salary starting at $103,000, benefits, and VIP access to countless community breakfasts.

It's also the last day candidates can pull out of the upcoming election on Oct. 22.

The nomination period ends at 2 p.m. Friday for people seeking to become mayor, one of the city's 23 councillors, or one of the city's 37 school board trustees.

So far, roughly 100 candidates have registered to become a councillor or the mayor. Those wishing to join the fray this late in the game will need to do it in person today at the city's elections office.

Mayor Jim Watson is so far the most high-profile candidate running for the city's top job.

Current Mayor Jim Watson was one of the first to register to run for the city's top job. Eight others have joined the list, but the other candidates have a significantly lower profile than Watson.

Former MP Paul Dewar said he briefly considered running before receiving a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The mayoral candidates, so far, are:

Watson.

Bernard Couchman.

Hamid Alakozai.

Michael Pastien.

Moises Schachtler.

Ryan Lythall.

Craig MacAulay.

James T. Sheahan.

Ahmed Bouragba.

1 councillor unchallenged

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney is unopposed so far, and poised to resume his job unless a new opponent enters the field at the eleventh hour.

In 2010 Tierney said he was in favour of two-term limits, but changed his mind by 2014, when he said term limits should be decided by voters.

Coun. Tim Tierney is currently unopposed in Beacon Hill-Cyrville. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Local school boards will also acclaim 18 trustees unless new contenders come forward.

Open city council wards, on the other hand, are already flooded with candidates, including 15 people hoping to take over for Orléans Coun. Bob Monette, who announced his retirement last month.

Kanata-North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson, Innes Coun. Jody Mitic and Bay Coun. Mark Taylor have also resigned their seats this election.

The campaign will run until election day.