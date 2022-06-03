PC Lisa MacLeod wins again in Nepean

CBC News is projecting Lisa MacLeod to hold Nepean for the Progressive Conservatives.

The PCs won Nepean in 2018 with just over 45 per cent of the vote.

Last time around, the NDP placed second ahead of the Liberals in this riding.

It recently came to light that MacLeod, a longtime PC MPP who was a cabinet minister in the last term, received more than $44,000 in the form of an allowance from her Ottawa-area riding association over three years, including money to help pay for her housing.

There were 6 candidates in this race.