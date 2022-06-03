Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PC Steve Clark wins Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes results

CBC News is projecting Steve Clark to be the winner in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

There were 9 candidates running in this race

PC candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark. (Ontario PC Party)

Clark followed up his win in 2018 where he had more than 60 per cent of the vote.

The Liberal and NDP candidates combined for about 33 per cent of the vote last time around, with the Green candidate getting a little less than five per cent.

