PC John Jordan wins Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

CBC News is projecting John Jordan to be the winner in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

There were eight candidates in the race, but that didn't include Randy Hillier, who had won with the PCs in 2018.

He decided not to run earlier this year.

For the past 15 years, Hillier was the area's MPP. He now faces several criminal charges from protests against COVID-19 rules.

One voter CBC spoke with said Hillier neglected local issues such as the need for more economic development.