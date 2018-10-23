CBC News ·

RESULTS
Who won Ottawa's 2018 municipal election
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson will be returning for a third term with a city council featuring seven fresh faces after Monday night's election. Here's a look at all the stories from the night.
7 new councillors elected in 2018 election
Mayor
- Jim Watson re-elected to third term.
Councillors
- Ward 1, Orleans: Matthew Luloff wins crowded race.
- Ward 2, Innes: Laura Dudas wins over Donna Leith-Gudbranson.
- Ward 3, Barrhaven: Jan Harder re-elected.
- Ward 4, Kanata North: Jenna Sudds to replace Marianne Wilkinson
- Ward 5, West Carleton-March: Eli El-Chantiry re-elected.
- Ward 6, Stittsville: Glen Gower ousts Shad Qadri
- Ward 7, Bay: Theresa Kavanagh wins big in Bay
- Ward 8, College: Rick Chiarelli re-elected
- Ward 9, Knoxdale-Merivale: Keith Egli re-elected
- Ward 10, Gloucester-Southgate: Diane Deans re-elected for 8th term
- Ward 11, Beacon Hill-Cyrville: Tim Tierney wins despite bumpy campaign
- Ward 12, Rideau-Vanier: Mathieu Fleury re-elected
- Ward 13, Rideau-Rockcliffe: Tobi Nussbaum re-elected for 2nd term
- Ward 14, Somerset: Catherine McKenney re-elected in landslide
- Ward 15, Kitchissippi: Jeff Leiper re-elected with 85% of vote
- Ward 16, River: Riley Brockington re-elected
- Ward 17, Capital: Shawn Menard defeats David Chernushenko
- Ward 18, Alta Vista: Jean Cloutier re-elected in tight Alta Vista race
- Ward 19, Cumberland: Stephen Blais wins re-election decisively
- Ward 20, Osgoode: George Darouze re-elected
- Ward 21, Rideau-Goulbourn: Scott Moffatt re-elected
- Ward 22, Gloucester-South Nepean: Carol Anne Meehan scores upset
- Ward 23, Kanata South: Allan Hubley re-elected
The results remain unofficial until the city clerk verifies the final poll counts, which is expected to happen by Thursday.