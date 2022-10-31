Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Elderly woman found dead, 2 daughters taken into custody

Two women are in Ottawa police custody after the death of their elderly mother, CBC News has learned.

Incident reported just after midnight Monday at a home on Bowmount Street

Ottawa police are investigating the death of an elderly woman at a home on Bowmount Street. Police were initially called to the home at about 12:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

The death of the woman in her 80s was reported just after midnight Monday, and is being investigated by the homicide unit, Ottawa police said.

Officers were called to an address on the 1200 block of Bowmount Street in the Cyrville neighbourhood, near St. Laurent Boulevard and Donald Street, at about 12:25 a.m., where the woman was found dead.

Two people — the woman's adult daughters — were taken into custody, according to sources.

Police have not yet released their names or announced any charges.

With files from Shaamini Yogaretnam

