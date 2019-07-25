Police need help to ID man found wandering alone

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be in his late 70s who was found wandering near Ratan Court and Uplands Drive on Wednesday.

The man, who was found at about 6 p.m., was not carrying identification and is unable to communicate, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The man is described by police as five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, white hair and what appears to be an old injury around his left eye.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts, a red hat, red socks and Birkenstock sandals. He was also carrying a drill.

Police are not releasing a photo of the man due to privacy concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.