Cheesy regatta set for Saturday

The Bonnechere River will have an unusual flotilla on its waters Saturday as the small community has its first ever cheese box race.

The event got started when volunteers in Eganville, Ont. found that when a local creamery left, they didn't take everything with them.

"It was part of our master redevelopment plan and when we were cleaning up that room we found 2,500 cheese boxes," said organizer Don Bishop.

He said when they saw all the boxes they thought there must be something they can do with them.

"It seemed a shame to throw them out."

The boxes are a little more than a metre in diameter and about 15 centimetres tall. Anyone who wanted to participate has had weeks to pick them up and decorate them. The $10 cost of a box is being donated to a fund that will pay for a new accessible dock to the river.

Lee MacOdrum, another organizer, said people are really excited for the big race.

"Sometimes something is just so crazy that you have to be part of it."

The race will get underway around 1:30 on Saturday.