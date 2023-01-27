Community grieves slaying of Eganville daycare worker

Residents of Eganville, Ont., and the surrounding communities are grieving after a local woman was killed Wednesday in a suspected homicide.

Lisa Sharpe, who was believed to in her late 40s, worked at Ketcha Star Day Care just a couple hundred metres from where she lived.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to 25 Maple St. in Eganville in the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Ont., just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

When they arrived, Sharpe's body was found inside the home and police believe she was murdered.

"So many people in our community loved her because she helped raise their children at the daycare," said Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy.

No other information about the victim was released, but property records show the home where Sharpe's body was found was purchased by Daniel Jayson Gagnon and Lisa Erin Gagnon in 2017.

Multiple people who spoke with CBC said Lisa Gagnon and Lisa Sharpe were the same person, and she preferred using the name Sharpe.

Ketcha Star Day Care, where Lisa Sharpe worked, was closed Friday but her coworkers had gathered to grieve her death. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Trey Gagnon, 18, of Laurentian Valley Township has since been charged with second-degree murder. A warrant was issued for his arrest and police say he was taken into custody Thursday.

"We're grieving. The whole community is grieving whether you knew her or not," said Murphy.

Eganville is about 130 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.