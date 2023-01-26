Ontario Provincial Police say the man they suspect killed someone in Renfrew County west of Ottawa is a safety risk to the public and they're trying to find him.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Killaloe OPP said they are looking for 18-year-old Trey Gagnon from Laurentian Valley Township.

Officers are seeking a warrant to arrest him on a charge of second-degree murder.

Gagnon is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2022 black four-door Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CHTE 185, police said.

"If this person or vehicle is seen, members the public are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach this individual," OPP said.

Public safety warning – individual wanted for murder.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eganville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eganville</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RenfrewCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RenfrewCounty</a> ^ec <a href="https://t.co/4mAxhYq3t5">pic.twitter.com/4mAxhYq3t5</a> —@OPP_ER

Officers were called to a home in Eganville, Ont., in the Township of Bonnechere Valley just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found someone dead, according to the news release.

No other information about the victim was released.

People in the area can expect to see an increased police presence, OPP said.

Opeongo High School, Eganville and District Public School and Cobden District Public School are under "hold and secure" mode because of a police investigation, according to the school board.

Eganville is about 130 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.