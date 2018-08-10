Ed Clark steps down as head of LCBO

Ed Clark will be leaving his job as the head of the LCBO.

The Ontario government made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

Clark was appointed to the position in January and paid a symbolic $1 per year and will step down at the end of this month.

Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli said in a statement that Clark had agreed to step down as chair. Fedeli thanked him for his service.

"Mr. Clark has demonstrated true leadership and a dedication to public service. Our government has appreciated the advice and support he has provided over the last few weeks on a number of files."

Clark was president and CEO of TD Bank group for 12 years and also did other consulting work for the Wynne government. He advised the government to privatize Hydro One and recommended the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores before starting at the LCBO.

He was also helping with the government's efforts to bring Amazon's new headquarters to Ontario.

Fedeli's statement did not mention a replacement for Clark.