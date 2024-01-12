Ottawa remembers former NDP leader, downtown MP Ed Broadbent

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent passed away Thursday at the age of 87. The former city councillor, who first met Broadbent while he was running for office in Ottawa Centre in the early 2000s, says he will be greatly missed.

Ottawans who knew Ed Broadbent are remembering the former federal New Democratic Party leader and one-time local member of Parliament as a friend, mentor and someone always willing to step up for the party.

Broadbent died Thursday at the age of 87.

While he spent much of his career representing Oshawa and more than 14 years as the party's leader, he also served residents in Ottawa Centre during a short comeback in the mid-2000s.

"We've lost someone in this country who has shaped this country in many, many ways," said Catherine McKenney, a former Ottawa city councillor and mayoral candidate who first met Broadbent during his political comeback in the downtown riding..

"It was an honour to learn from him. It was an honour to know him. He left massive shoes in Ottawa Centre to fill," said Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden, who considered Broadbent a mentor.

While Broadbent failed to realize his dream of forming the Official Opposition, over his 20-plus years in federal politics he helped to establish the NDP as a viable option for voters disenchanted by years of Liberal and Conservative governments.

He was also the first leader of the New Democrats to see his party rise to first place in public opinion polling.

During his second period outside of politics, he helped to establish a political think-tank — the Broadbent Institute — to study issues of social democracy.

"We were probably friends within an hour or two and close friends shortly thereafter," said McKenney, who admired his commitment to human rights, democratic institutions and child poverty.

Broadbent was willing to do whatever the party asked of him, said NDP national director Anne McGrath.

"I often refer to it as we would put out the Bat-Signal and he always showed up," she said.

That was especially true of the one-and-a-half years he served as the downtown Ottawa MP after about 15 years outside of Parliament.

"He sat in that caucus as a former leader who was there to support the current leader. That's not something that everybody can do," said McGrath.

In 2004, Ed Broadbent was elected as MP of Ottawa Centre, a political comeback of sorts after serving as NDP leader decades before. (Tobin Grimshaw/The Canadian Press)

Flags on federal government buildings in the nation's capital will remain at half-mast until his funeral — with the flag on the Peace Tower being lowered from sunrise to sunset that day.

A funeral date has not been announced.