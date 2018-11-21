E. coli case linked to lettuce confirmed in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed one case of E. coli linked to an outbreak in Ontario, Quebec and several U.S. states involving contaminated romaine lettuce.

The case was reported to OPH on Oct. 26. A subsequent investigation including laboratory testing confirmed the case was linked to the outbreak.

OPH is revealing little information about the case, revealing only that the patient is an adult under the age of 65.

"The person did report consumption of lettuce," OPH said in a statement Wednesday.

OPH continues to investigate.

6 hospitalized

The Public Health Agency of Canada has warned Canadians not to consume romaine lettuce products.

According to the latest figures, there are 18 confirmed cases of E. coli under investigation in Canada connected with romaine lettuce, including three in Ontario and 15 in Quebec.

Six individuals have been hospitalized after becoming sick.

The strain of E. coli, known as O157, is reported to make people sick more often than other forms of the bacteria.

Symptoms of E. coli illness include nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea. People usually get better within five to 10 days and there is no specific treatment apart from staying hydrated.

The bacteria are naturally found in the intestines of farm animals. Contamination of vegetables and fruit can occur when they come in contact with animal feces.

Most forms of the bacteria are harmless.

Lettuce pulled from shelves

Sobeys and Loblaw have pulled romaine lettuce from all their stores across Canada due to the E. coli threat.

"All items containing romaine lettuce in Sobeys' national store network — over 300 products — are being removed from shelves at Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as all Sobeys Inc. convenience store banners in all provinces," the grocery chain said in an email.

In a news release, Loblaw said it's removing all romaine lettuce products from store shelves "out of an abundance of caution."

Customers can return lettuce previously purchased to any store for a full refund, the company said.