Ex-student charged after camera found in elementary school bathroom

An 18-year-old former student of a Gatineau elementary school has been charged after a camera was found hidden in the ceiling of one of the school's bathrooms on Thursday.

The camera was found at École l'Oiseau-Bleu just after 10 a.m. Thursday, and officers arrested the suspect shortly after 6 p.m., Gatineau police said in a news release issued Friday.

He has been charged with attempted production of child pornography, voyeurism and breaking and entering, police said. He was not identified by police.

The arrested teen lives in the area and is said to be a former student, police said. He was not an employee at the school.

Officers checked for hidden cameras elsewhere in the school with staff and didn't find anything.

The investigation is ongoing.