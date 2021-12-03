Transit commission approves nearly $1B e-bus plan after 2nd look

After providing extra scrutiny in an emergency meeting Friday, the transit commission voted overwhelmingly in favour of the city's plan to buy 350 electric buses over the next three years.

Friday's meeting took place after city council voted Wednesday to further scrutinize the city's e-bus plan. Council members said after the LRT inquiry, this pricey transit spending plan needed more examination.

Seven members of the commission supported city staff's plan, with one member voting against.

The plan to switch the entire diesel fleet to electric, first announced in June 2021, was projected to purchase 450 buses for the approximate $1 billion price tag.

Rising costs and a shorter window of available federal funding now means the city would only get 350 buses within that budget, staff said.

The city will also need to build another garage to house any further electric buses, as well as the charging infrastructure.

On Friday, staff walked the commission through the more detailed proposal that would see the city phase in the e-buses as its diesel buses age out of service.

Data from 4-bus pilot

They presented the findings of the four-bus pilot project that began a year ago. Each electric bus has travelled around 50,000 kilometres in that time.

Richard Holder, the City of Ottawa's director of engineering services, told the commission all four were operating within the design specifications. The buses have a range of 280 and 350 kilometres before needing to be charged — and can be re-charged in four hours.

Holder said during colder temperatures the buses were still in that range, but on the lower end.

Wilson Lo, the councillor for Barrhaven East and a former OC Transpo bus driver, wanted to see a more thorough pilot.

"One winter in service with a fleet of four is not enough to meaningfully base a decision with such heavy financial implications upon," he told the commission. OC Transpo's current fleet is around 900 buses.

Lo told the commission he remembered promises of savings when OC Transpo purchased hybrid buses and said the city never saw those savings materialize. The buses were all retired while older diesel buses are still on the road.

A breakdown of the plan to purchase 350 eBuses over then next three years with information on where the money for the purchase is coming from. (City of Ottawa)

The rookie councillor was the lone detractor of the e-bus plan, though.

To fund the bus purchase, the city plans to use money already earmarked for replacement buses, take advantage of an Infrastructure Canada grant for cities to switch to zero-emission buses, and take out a loan with the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The loan would be repaid with cost savings from the buses — it's expected their motors will require less maintenance and their brakes will last longer, in addition to not using fuel.

"I understand that new technologies ultimately need buy-in to be able to improve and evolve, but the loan is too great of a risk at a time when the city should be more financially risk-averse," Lo said.

A snapshot of data collected in the year-long pilot of four eBuses in the city. (City of Ottawa)

Coun. Shawn Menard questioned Holder about the age of the technology used for the e-buses — as the new Alstom light rail vehicles have had trouble since LRT arrived in Ottawa — but Holder said Edmonton, Toronto and Chicago will have a fully electric bus fleet by 2040.

"We are not a new adopter. … Moscow has 1,000 buses. They've gone through five winters, they're reporting no interruptions with their service, and they are committed to going full electric," Holder said.

He also urged councillors to avoid further delays because there are a "number of municipalities wanting to launch procurement programs."

"There's a limited supply and high demand for the zero-emission buses that could impact availability and cost, that is likely to be compounded the longer we delay in making a decision," said Holder.

Council will review the spending proposal at its next meeting Feb. 1.