Fire marshal wraps up investigation into Eastway Tank blast that killed 6

The agency tasked with figuring out what caused an industrial workplace explosion in Ottawa that left six employees dead says it's finished its work — but it could be some time before their findings become publicly known.

On Friday, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) confirmed it recently concluded its investigation into the cause, origin and circumstances of the Jan. 13, 2022, explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter.

That day, five Eastway workers — Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Kayla Ferguson and Russell McLellan — were killed at the tanker manufacturer's site on Merivale Road after a blast and fire.

A sixth employee, Matt Kearney, succumbed to his injuries in hospital the next day.

The OFM did not say exactly when it wrapped up its investigation, but "laboratory testing and associated analyses" were still underway in early September, a spokesperson said via email at that time.

"A collaborative decision was made, in consideration of the families affected by those who perished in this incident, to release all findings jointly after all charges and legal matters are settled," they said.

On Friday, the OFM reiterated that its final Eastway report would not be shared publicly until "charges related to the event are no longer before the court."

Clockwise from top left: Matt Kearney, Etienne Mabiala, Danny Beale, Rick Bastien, Russell McLellan and Kayla Ferguson were killed in the explosion. (Submitted photos)

Upcoming trial on workplace safety charges

Ontario's Ministry of Labour also investigated the Eastway explosion and charged the company and its owner, Neil Greene, on the eve of the blast's one-year anniversary with three counts each under the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Those charges included not taking reasonable precautions to protect workers.

The company allegedly failed to ensure a truck "was free of gasoline or any other flammable liquid or substance" while work or testing that could ignite it was taking place on it or nearby, according to court records.

The trial is slated to start on March 4.

It could be a long proceeding, as trial dates are scheduled into June.

This photo of the Eastway Tank site was released by Ottawa police three days after the January 2022 explosion. (Ottawa Police Service)

Police have OFM report

The cause of the blast may come out in the course of that trial — or it may not, according to Cheryl A. Edwards, a former Ministry of Labour prosecutor who's now a defence lawyer for businesses.

"Cases proceed based on the specifics of the charges, which may not require proof of a cause. Or proof of particular tests," Edwards said via email.

The Ottawa Police Service's own investigation into the blast continues, a spokesperson for the force told CBC last week.

The OFM said the police service has a copy of their final report.