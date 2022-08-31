Tornado warning over in Cornwall, Morrisburg

UPDATE | Environment Canada ended the tornado warning for the areas of Cornwall and Morrisburg at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tornado warning has been issued by Environment Canada Wednesday evening for the Cornwall and Morrisburg, Ont., areas.

The warning lists Winchester, Newington, Chesterville, Dunbar, Ingleside and Dixon, Ont., as possible areas of impact.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the agency said.

It suggests that anyone who hears a roaring sound or sees a funnel cloud or flying debris take shelter immediately.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor — away from outside walls and windows — such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," the warning reads.

Environment Canada says tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

This follows afternoon thunderstorm warnings for parts of eastern Ontario, including in and around Kingston, Belleville, Western Lanark County, Brockville, South Frontenac and Stirling, Ont. Those have now been lifted.

Around 2 p.m. the weather agency said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm moving east at 45 km/h near Murphys Point Provincial Park in Perth, Ont.

By 6 p.m. it was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms near Richmond, Ont., and Dunrobin, Ont., moving at 50 km/h, but by 6:30 p.m. the severe thunderstorm warning for the region had ended.

People are being warned to take precautions when driving, and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.