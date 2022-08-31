Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of eastern Ontario

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada Wednesday afternoon for parts of eastern Ontario, including in and around Kingston, Belleville, Western Lanark County, Brockville, South Frontenac and Stirling, Ont.

The agency said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm moving east at 45 km/h near Murphys Point Provincial Park in Perth, Ont.

The thunderstorm is capable of strong wind gusts of 90 km/h, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said.

People are being warned to take precautions when driving, and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.