Unofficial results in Ottawa Valley communities that extended voting hours

Five Ottawa Valley municipalities finally know who'll be representing them after problems with internet balloting extended voting day into Tuesday.

Tuesday's voting wrapped up at 8 p.m.

Here are the unofficial results in those five eastern Ontario municipalities.

Laurentian Valley

Mayor-elect: Steve Bennett (re-elected)

More results from Laurentian Valley here.

Pembroke

Mayor-elect: Mike LeMay (re-elected)

More results from Pembroke here.

Petawawa

Mayor-elect: Bob Sweet (re-elected)

More results from Petawawa here.

Renfrew

Mayor-elect: Don Eady (re-elected)

More results from Renfrew here.

Whitewater Region

Mayor-elect: Mike Moore (defeated inbumbent Hal Johnson)

More results from Whitewater Region here.

'Widespread' issues

The City of Pembroke, the towns of Petawawa and Renfrew, and the townships of Laurentian Valley and Whitewater Region all declared an emergency under the Municipal Elections Act Monday evening, which granted residents an extra 24 hours to cast their ballots.

"Around 5:30 p.m., we noticed some slowdowns," said Kim Bulmer, clerk and returning officer for the Town of Renfrew, on CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"I was hoping it was just some localized issues, some temporary issues. But then it became apparent, closer to 6 p.m., that this was not localized. It was widespread."

Voters in Renfrew continued to vote with paper ballots on Tuesday after trouble with the online system on election day. Town clerk Kim Bulmer explained the nature of the problem. 0:41

Dominion Voting, the company providing online voting for 51 municipalities in the province, said in a statement it discovered its bandwidth was being limited, which led to the problems.

All five municipalities decided jointly to request the extension, Bulmer said, since they all agreed to go the internet voting route this time around.

Concerns about legacy

Dean Sauriol, chief administrative officer with the Township of Laurentian Valley, told All In A Day that offering both online and telephone voting was part of a strategy to increase voter turnout — and he worried that would now be in jeopardy.

"People are still fearful of [voting online]," Sauriol said.

"[When] you get a situation like we had now, it really puts a black mark on it."

Don Eady, the re-elected mayor of the Town of Renfrew, said while the issues can be fixed for the future, he's still concerned they may have hurt turnout.

"The part that really bothers me about this is the people who were at home trying to get through to vote, when they had the time on Monday, they weren't able to get through," Eady said.

"For them, it's rather discouraging. The inner workings of the system let them down."

Popular in places

The re-elected mayor of Pembroke Mike LeMay said getting rid of online voting would be a mistake.

"It was difficult, but I still firmly believe in using the internet as a voting method. Granted, there were problems this year, but I'm sure they could be corrected," LeMay said.

"It gives you that flexibility. You can vote 24/7."

Some municipalities have already reported what proportion of the ballots were cast online or by phone.

In the Township of Whitewater Region, almost two thirds of ballots were electronic.

In Petawawa, it was 73 per cent.