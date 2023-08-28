Eastern Ontario school bus companies, STEO reach tentative deal before classes resume

The transportation consortium for two eastern Ontario school boards reached a tentative four-year deal with area school bus companies, just in time for the end of summer vacation.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) provides transportation for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board.

The consortium oversees transportation services for about 30,000 students in the counties of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Prescott-Russell, according to the STEO.

Further details on accessing transportation information will be shared with students and families once the tentative agreement is accepted and school bus routes are finalized, STEO said.