Province to build 2 new jails, expand 3 others in eastern Ontario

Ontario will build two new jails and upgrade three others as part of a major investment strategy to modernize the corrections system in eastern Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.

The previously-announced investment will go toward replacing the existing Brockville Jail — the province's oldest — with a new facility, and the construction of a new correctional complex on government-owned land in Kemptville, Ont., approximately 60 km south of Ottawa.

The money will also fund renovations of the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre and expansions of the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre in Brockville and the Quinte Detention Centre.

In total, the new builds will add 375 beds, of which 70 will be dedicated for women.

The strategy will help reduce overcrowding in provincial prisons while promoting the mental health of incarcerated people, Ford said.

"These investments will help promote safety, provide additional tools and support and improve the work environment for frontline correctional staff," said Ford.

"I want our correctional staff to know that we will always have your backs."

The new details come just days after the Ontario Human Rights Commission filed a motion with the Human Rights Tribunal alleging the province has failed to keep inmates with mental health disabilities out of segregation.

There are approximately 6,100 adults in custody in Ontario prisons on any given day, according to the province.