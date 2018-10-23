Incumbents defeated in Carleton Place, Cornwall, Hawkesbury

Incumbent mayors in three major eastern Ontario municipalities were defeated Monday night, according to unofficial results.

As of midnight, many municipalities did not have results posted on their websites, in part due to voting being extended because of internet issues.

Here's a look at the unofficial results for the 2018 municipal elections in eight communities in the region.

Brockville​

Mayor-elect: Jason Baker

In a tight race, city councillor Baker received 3,033 votes, just 19 votes more than his closest rival, Mark Oliver.

Carleton Place

Mayor-elect: Douglas Black

With most of the votes counted, councillor Doug Black had a sizeable lead over second-place challenger Ralph Lee and incumbent mayor Louis Antonakos.

Clarence-Rockland

Mayor-elect: Guy Desjardins (re-elected)

Desjardins has been re-elected with 80 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Cornwall

Mayor-elect: Bernadette Clement

Clement, a councillor in the last term, handily defeated fellow councillor David Murphy and incumbent mayor Leslie O'Shaughnessy, according to unofficial results.

Hawkesbury

Mayor-elect: Paula Assaly

Assaly defeated incumbent Jeanne Charlebois with 2,297 votes to 1,485 votes, according to unofficial results.

Kingston

Mayor-elect: Bryan Paterson (re-elected)

Paterson won with 69 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results — about 16,000 votes ahead of his closest rival.

Also of note: 62.93 per cent of residents voted in favour of using ranked ballots in future elections.

Perth

Mayor-elect: John Fenik (re-elected)

Fenik won a tight three-way race over deputy mayor John Gemmell and councillor Jim Boldt.

Prince Edward County

Mayor-elect: Steve Ferguson

Ferguson defeated fellow councillor Diane O'Brien with more than 50 per cent of the vote. Ferguson is set to replace Robert Quaiff, who did not seek re-election.

