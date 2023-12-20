Eastern Ontario mayor's pay docked for alleged bullying, yelling, intimidation

A scathing report by the integrity commissioner in McNab/Braeside, Ont., has resulted in the township's council suspending Mayor Mark MacKenzie's pay for 60 days, over what the commissioner describes as serious breaches of the municipality's code of conduct.

The motion to suspend MacKenzie's pay happened Tuesday evening during a council meeting where the township's integrity commissioner, Tony Flemming, guided councillors through a summary of his months-long investigation initiated by a complaint.

After interviewing 12 witnesses, including the mayor himself, Flemming concluded MacKenzie violated the township's code of conduct a total of 25 times between March 2 and May 8, 2023.

"Our investigation found a pattern of conduct by the member [MacKenzie] that constituted bullying and intimidation of staff, the complainant and council as a whole," wrote Flemming.

MacKenzie's aggressive behaviour included yelling at staff and councillors, threatening and intimidating them, calling them incompetent, and slamming objects during meetings.

In regards to his actions toward the complainant, the commissioner found the mayor harassed the complainant, telling them multiple times they "better be very careful."

"It was aggressive, it was also offensive and abusive to make that statement to another member of council in those circumstances." said Flemming in addressing council Tuesday evening.

Mayor wanted previous council to look bad, says integrity commissioner

The integrity commissioner also concluded MacKenzie acted in a dishonest manner on at least three occasions, including during a meeting with the city auditor where the mayor's intent was to make the township's financial situation look as bad as possible. His goal, the commissioner said, was to make staff and the previous council seem incompetent.

"Our investigation found that the Member [MacKenzie] conducted himself in a manner that was dishonest, false and misleading," wrote Flemming.

Under Ontario's Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, city and town councils can suspend a member's pay for up to 90 days if the member is found by the integrity commissioner to have contravened the code of conduct.

Fleming's report suggested the mayor's pay be docked for 60 days.

MacKenzie removed himself from the council table for the integrity commissioner's presentation, and for subsequent votes on the matter. The remaining four council members voted 3-1 to suspend the mayor's pay for 60 days.

Mayor disputes findings

CBC reached out to MacKenzie for an interview but he declined the request.

And while he abstained from the portion of the council meeting dealing with his conduct, MacKenzie did submit a written statement, which he asked council to enter as information.

In it MacKenzie said he disagrees with the assessment of the integrity commissioner, and states he's asked for a review of the process by the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman.

MacKenzie's statement also addresses his behaviour in a meeting cited in the commissioner's report.

"I will be the first to admit the closed meeting of council of April 18 was not my finest moment," wrote MacKenzie. "I want to assure residents, stakeholders, and fellow councillors and staff that I take accountability for my poor choice of words and actions that have caused harm."

Lori Hoddinott, deputy mayor of McNab/Braeside, said during Tuesday's council meeting that previous attempts to address the mayor's conduct internally did not succeed. (Capital Photos)

The township's deputy mayor, Lori Hoddinott, read the entire statement out loud during the council meeting, but on a couple of occasions she sighed in exasperation.

When the mayor's statement invited residents to learn the full context of how the township is managed, Hoddinott paused her reading to say, "Here we go with the allegations again. Unbelievable."

Council voted against entering the mayor's written statement as information.

In a written statement to CBC issued the day after the meeting, MacKenzie wrote he was disappointed that his colleagues did not accept his statement as information. He also said it was "highly unusual" to have running commentary as it was statement was read out loud, and not in line with township's policy.

Hoddinott did not respond to CBC's request for an interview.

During Tuesday's meeting, the deputy mayor did use her time at the microphone to say the decision to bring in the integrity commissioner came only after internal attempts to address the mayor's conduct proved unsuccessful.

"To be clear, misogyny, bullying, intimidation, harassment, threatening, abusiveness, dishonesty, racism and aggressive behaviour will never be condoned by this council," added Hoddinott.