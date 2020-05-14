Masks mandatory as of midnight in Ottawa, region

Residents of eastern Ontario, including the City of Ottawa, will be required to wear non-medical masks in indoor public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical officers of the four local public health units.

"It's so important that we have as similar as possible requirements," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, pointing out that many people travel between regions.

Ottawa and the surrounding region are the latest in a growing list of municipalities, such as Kingston and Toronto, that are mandating masks be worn in order to access indoor services and enter public facilities.

The medical officers have the power to make masks mandatory under the current provincial order that allows local health officials to set conditions for businesses to operate during Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan.

That puts the onus on the business owner to ask customers to cover their mouths and noses. However, officials underlined that the mandatory mask policy will generally be enforced "in good faith," and that municipalities will be looking more to educate the public than to impose penalties.

In Ottawa, the directive will be replaced by a temporary bylaw that city council is expected to approve at its meeting on July 15.

It's not often that the public health officers make a joint order, which underscores how important the issue is to the region as a whole.

In addition to Etches, the other three medical officers at the announcement were: Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), Dr. Paula Stewart of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, and Dr. Robert Cushman of the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

