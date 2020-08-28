Spend money now on high-speed internet, eastern Ontario group urges

In an effort to get stronger internet in rural eastern Ontario, a group of nearly 60 elected officials in the region are calling on the federal and provincial governments to speed up their financial commitments.

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) is calling for a $400 million investment — half from the province, half from the federal government — for its Gig Project, which would provide download speeds of one gigabyte, or 1,000 MBps (megabytes per second), to 95 per cent of eastern Ontario.

Having those speeds would be "a game changer" for the region, said Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux.

"Ten,15 years ago, internet might not have been an essential service," Leroux said. "But now, today, it's as essential as hydro or gas."

Both governments have already promised a combined $7 billion for the expansion of high-speed internet, with the federal government aiming to connect 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026 and Ontario pledging to spend $2.8 billion by 2025.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has highlighted the urban-rural internet divide, as people across the country have been working and attending school virtually.

"If you have two, three kids, then they're all on live video, each individually," said Leroux. "Add in the parents working from home. Add the fact that, you know, a lot of health care now is done virtually ... the capacity is not there."

Minimum standards not being met

The $400-million request from EORN represents just under six per cent of that total, and would go to a region it says represents 30 per cent of Ontario's underserved population.

The rest of the estimated $1.5 billion Gig Project is expected to be funded by the private sector.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), meanwhile, has set a minimum 50 MBps target for downloads and 10 MBps for uploads, which it expects 90 per cent of Canadians to have by the end of the year.

EORN says those numbers are far from reality for much of rural eastern Ontario, particularly for those who only have access to regular broadband internet, not fibre optic internet.

"Some of our residents aren't even getting the minimum standards," Leroux said.

"They're at more like 10 [megabytes per second] if they're lucky."

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux says some of his residents have one-fifth the minimum internet speed called for by the CRTC. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

'A hindrance'

It's not just those working from home who are suffering the consequences of slower speeds, however.

Mark Kelly is CEO of KB Media in Casselman, Ont., and said his business needs speeds of 200 MBps at minimum, a tenfold increase over what it currently has access to.

That's what's needed for his company to properly compete, he said, especially as employees work from home.

"The draw on our internet with 20 [megabytes per second] isn't enough to really support bringing files back and forth into our office," he said. "It becomes a hindrance for people."