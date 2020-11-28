Eastern Ontario Health Unit sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the community on Friday, a top official said, adding 43 more people to the region's list of confirmed positive cases.

"We had a record number of cases added that are outside of a major outbreak," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the region's medical officer of health during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon.

"That's a big number, a big jump."

Among the 43 new cases, 20 are from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, four are from United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and 18 came from Cornwall, Ont. One more came from the Akwesasne area.

Roumeliotis said a major factor driving the surge is one individual coming into close contact with an infected person, then spreading it to their own household.

"The majority of these cases that we're seeing are contacts. So we know where it came from," said Roumeliotis. "However, the numbers are overwhelming."

The sheer volume of new cases is putting a strain on local contact tracing efforts, he said.

Region may be headed for level orange

Ahead of the holiday season, Roumeliotis is urging residents to remain vigilant, and asking that visitors from cities like Montreal, where COVID-19 rates are much higher, stay away this holiday season.

Roumeliotis said if the rate of transmission remains as high as it has been this week, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the orange or "restrict" zone. The region is currently in the yellow or "protect" zone.

"I am worried about these numbers and we will be keeping a very close eye on this," said Roumeliotis.

Under a change from yellow to orange, more restrictions would come into force including reduced seating at restaurants, from the current six to four per table, and reduced business hours for bars and restaurants.