Turbulent weather causes crashes, delayed flights

The inclement weather that hit eastern Ontario overnight has delayed travel plans and caused more than a few disruptions on the highways.

Much of the region was under a freezing rain warning from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

There were nine collisions on Ottawa's highways between roughly 12 p.m Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, said Sgt. Cynthia Savard with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Eight of those crashes took place on Highway 417, with one involving five vehicles, Savard said.

Another crash occurred on Highway 416, sending one person to hospital with minor injuries, she said.

Tractor-trailer crashes, flight disruptions

There were also a number of collisions on Highway 401, which closed the eastbound lanes near Gananoque, Ont., for roughly four hours overnight.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer near Morrisburg, Ont., shut down the highway's westbound lanes early Friday morning, Savard said.

A tractor-trailer also caught fire on Highway 7 just north of Tweed, Ont., she said.

The turbulent weather caused major headaches as well for travellers flying in and out of the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport. Numerous flights have been delayed and a few cancelled outright.

The airport says people should check the status of their flight before heading out.