Eastern Ontario communities target jump in opioid overdoses

Local community partners have come together to address increasing overdoses in the eastern Ontario communities of Cornwall, Akwesasne and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

More than 20 agencies from across the health, social services, law enforcement and education sectors have committed to help address opioid overdoses, according to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

The goal of the strategy is to address the needs of those affected by substance use through "prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and community safety, all while striving to reduce the stigma that can be associated with substance use," according to a press release.

A survey is available until July 31 for those with substance use experience, as well as their community and family members, in an effort to take stock of services, programs, and supports available, while also identifying where gaps may exist.

Expected gaps in services are long wait times and limited access to detox centres, according to Nikolas Hotte, a manager for the program.

"Wait times for people with substance abuse issues can be devastating," he said.

Increasing overdose numbers

Cornwall Community Hospital reported an 86 per cent increase in opioid poisoning in the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to the previous year, and emergency department visits for opioid poisoning almost doubled from 71 to 132.

There have been 23 suspected drug-related deaths so far in 2023 in the region, which is on pace to exceed the 40 deaths 2022.

There were five drug-related overdoses in Cornwall on June 1 alone, according to the EOHU.

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services said they responded to 143 opioid poisoning calls in 2022, representing a 170 per cent increase from the 53 opioid poisoning related calls just two years earlier.

"Numbers started to spike in 2020 and increased in 2021. They've stayed at a steady level since then," Hotte said.

Last fall, Cornwall police warned residents about a toxic supply, and many overdoses were linked to opioids such as "purple heroin," a substance that contains a dangerous mix of fentanyl, benzodiazepines and other substances, according to Cornwall police.

"We are seeing an alarming rise in overdose events in our region," Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, said in a news release. He added that it's a dangerous time to experiment with street drugs.

A naloxone kit comes with two doses of Narcan, gloves, a breathing barrier and instructions on how to administer the doses to reverse an opioid overdose. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Overdose prevention tips

The EOHU recommends avoiding drugs and counterfeit medications altogether, but provides tips to lower the risk of an overdose: