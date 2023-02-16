Content
Ottawa

What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Ottawa

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa for the Easter weekend this year.

Many municipal services will not be operating over the weekend

Storefronts in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood are reflected in a window sign on March 24, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Good Friday, April 7

City services

  • Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
  • The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
  • The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
  • There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Friday's collection will happen on Saturday. 
  • The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
  • City child-care centres will be closed.
  • The city's dental clinics will be closed.
  • The Site program at 179 Clarence St. will be closed, but the Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
  • The Ottawa Public Health information centre and COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed.
  • The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will be closed

Recreation

  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out directly to facilities to learn their schedules.
  • Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to learn their schedules.
  • The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed. 

Parking and transit 

  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
  • Holiday rates will apply to the ByWard Market garage, Dalhousie garage and the City Hall garage only. 
  • OC Transpo bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be closed.
  • Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service.

Retail

  • The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
  • Tanger Outlets will be closed.
  • The ByWard Market will be open.

Groceries

  • Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead. 

Alcohol

  • LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

Easter Sunday, April 9

City services 

  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
  • All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed.

Recreation

  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out directly to facilities to learn their schedules.
  • Arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres may have reduced hours for Easter Sunday, but there will be some exceptions. 

Parking and transit

  • Normal city parking regulations and restrictions will be in place.
  • Regularly scheduled Para Transpo trips on Sunday are not automatically cancelled, and customers are reminded to suspend regular bookings if they do not need their trip.

Retail

  • The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
  • Tanger Outlets will be closed.
  • The ByWard Market will be open.

Groceries

  • Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead. 

Alcohol

  • Beer Stores and LCBOs will be closed. 

Easter Monday, April 10

City services

  • Ottawa city hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
  • The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
  • The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
  • There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection.
  • The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
  • All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
  • The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
  • City child-care centres will be closed.
  • The city's dental clinics will be closed.
  • The Site program at 179 Clarence St. and the Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
  • The Ottawa Public Health information line and COVID information line will be closed.

Recreation

  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules, and the city suggests checking ahead with the facility.
  • Most arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed on Easter Monday, and the city suggests checking ahead.

Parking and transit

  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
  • OC Transpo bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule.
  • O-Train Line 1 will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
  • OC Transpo customer service will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Easter Monday.

Retail

  • All shopping malls will be open, but check their websites for opening hours.
  • Tanger Outlets will be open.
  • The ByWard Market will be open.

Groceries

  • Most grocery stores in the city will be open, but it's always best to check ahead. 

Alcohol

  • All Beer Stores will be open regular hours. Select LCBO stores will be open.
