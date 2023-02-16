What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Ottawa
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Ottawa for the Easter weekend this year.
Many municipal services will not be operating over the weekend
Good Friday, April 7
City services
- Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
- The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
- There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Friday's collection will happen on Saturday.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- City child-care centres will be closed.
- The city's dental clinics will be closed.
- The Site program at 179 Clarence St. will be closed, but the Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health information centre and COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will be closed
Recreation
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out directly to facilities to learn their schedules.
- Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to learn their schedules.
- The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed.
Parking and transit
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
- Holiday rates will apply to the ByWard Market garage, Dalhousie garage and the City Hall garage only.
- OC Transpo bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be closed.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service.
Retail
- The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
- Tanger Outlets will be closed.
- The ByWard Market will be open.
Groceries
- Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
- LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.
Easter Sunday, April 9
City services
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
- All OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed.
Recreation
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. The city suggests reaching out directly to facilities to learn their schedules.
- Arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres may have reduced hours for Easter Sunday, but there will be some exceptions.
Parking and transit
- Normal city parking regulations and restrictions will be in place.
- Regularly scheduled Para Transpo trips on Sunday are not automatically cancelled, and customers are reminded to suspend regular bookings if they do not need their trip.
Retail
- The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
- Tanger Outlets will be closed.
- The ByWard Market will be open.
Groceries
- Most grocery stores in the city will be closed, but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
- Beer Stores and LCBOs will be closed.
Easter Monday, April 10
City services
- Ottawa city hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.
- The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
- There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.
- All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- City child-care centres will be closed.
- The city's dental clinics will be closed.
- The Site program at 179 Clarence St. and the Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health information line and COVID information line will be closed.
Recreation
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules, and the city suggests checking ahead with the facility.
- Most arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed on Easter Monday, and the city suggests checking ahead.
Parking and transit
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
- OC Transpo bus service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule.
- O-Train Line 1 will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
- OC Transpo customer service will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Easter Monday.
Retail
- All shopping malls will be open, but check their websites for opening hours.
- Tanger Outlets will be open.
- The ByWard Market will be open.
Groceries
- Most grocery stores in the city will be open, but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
- All Beer Stores will be open regular hours. Select LCBO stores will be open.