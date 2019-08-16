Former East Hawkesbury clerk charged with fraud

A former clerk and treasurer for the township of East Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged for allegedly defrauding the municipality of $ 375,825.

Linda Rozon, 59, faces 25 counts of fraud, making false documents and breach of trusty by a public officer.

Rozon is accused of stealing varying amounts of money, ranging from $500 to $61,530, from the municipality over a nine-year period, from 2008 to 2017.

In June 2017, Rozon suddenly retired after a routine audit by Deloitte determined $53,000 was missing from the municipality's coffers.

That amount was repaid, and there were no criminal charges laid against Rozon at the time.

Further investigation revealed more missing money, however, leading to charges against Rozon in July.

Mayor Robert Kirby told Radio-Canada the municipality will not comment on the case while it's before the courts.

Rozon's lawyer, Céline Costaler, did not respond to requests for an interview.

Rozon is due to appear in court Aug. 21.