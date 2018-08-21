New
1 dead in East Hawkesbury Township crash
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in East Hawkesbury Township early Tuesday afternoon, OPP say.
County Road 17 closed between Tupper Street and Gourley Road
It happened on County Road 17, between Tupper Street and Golf Road, just after noon, OPP said in a media release.
Several other passengers suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
County Road 17 is closed between Tupper Street and Gourley Road.
No other information was immediately available.