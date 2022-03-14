SIU investigating Monday morning death in East Hawkesbury

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in the Township of East Hawkesbury, Ont., Monday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a person was located deceased after officers with the Hawkesbury detachment were called to a home on Labrosse Street. He was found following reports of a man barricaded inside, police said.

In a Monday afternoon press release, the SIU wrote that preliminary information suggests officers responded to a call about a man in distress shortly after midnight.

The police watchdog organization said the man was found in medical distress at a residence in St-Eugène, a smaller community within the township.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the SIU wrote.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.