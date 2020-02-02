Minor earthquake rumbles near Gracefield, Que.

Natural Resources Canada recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Gracefield, Que., Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake happened at 3:06 p.m., Natural Resources said.

A 3.0 magnitude quake is considered minor — it may rattle dishes but is unlikely to cause significant damage.

The earthquake epicentre is about 100 kilometres northwest of Ottawa or 26 kilometres northwest of Gracefield.

Natural Resources said it has so far received four community reports of a weak intensity earthquake, most near Maniwaki, Que.