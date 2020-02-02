Minor earthquake rumbles near Gracefield, Que.
Natural Resources Canada recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Gracefield, Que., Sunday afternoon.
Natural Resources logs 3.0 magnitude earthquake at 3:06 p.m. Sunday
Natural Resources Canada recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Gracefield, Que., Sunday afternoon.
The earthquake happened at 3:06 p.m., Natural Resources said.
A 3.0 magnitude quake is considered minor — it may rattle dishes but is unlikely to cause significant damage.
The earthquake epicentre is about 100 kilometres northwest of Ottawa or 26 kilometres northwest of Gracefield.
Natural Resources said it has so far received four community reports of a weak intensity earthquake, most near Maniwaki, Que.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.