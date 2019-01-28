Earthquake rattles area north of Gatineau
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled some communities near Gracefield, Que., just before midnight.
No reports of damage after magnitude 3.3 quake
A small earthquake rattled some communities near Maniwaki, Que., just before midnight.
Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened near the northern edge of the Papineau-Labelle Wildlife Reserve at 11:57 p.m. Sunday.
It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 and would have been lightly felt in the communities of Ferme Neuve, Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau and Déléage, Que.
There are no reports of damage, nor is there damage expected with a quake of that magnitude.
According to Earthquakes Canada, quakes with a magnitude under 5.4 rarely cause damage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.