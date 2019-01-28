Earthquake rattles area north of Gatineau

A small earthquake rattled some communities near Maniwaki, Que., just before midnight.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened near the northern edge of the Papineau-Labelle Wildlife Reserve at 11:57 p.m. Sunday.

It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 and would have been lightly felt in the communities of Ferme Neuve, Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau and Déléage, Que.

There are no reports of damage, nor is there damage expected with a quake of that magnitude.

According to Earthquakes Canada, quakes with a magnitude under 5.4 rarely cause damage.