Magnitude 2.9 earthquake felt near Cornwall
A minor earthquake struck near Cornwall, Ont., on Tuesday morning, according to Natural Resources Canada.
Epicentre of Tuesday morning's quake located just outside Massena, N.Y.
The magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded at 9:19 a.m. ET.
The epicentre was located 10 kilometres southwest of Cornwall, near Massena, N.Y.
Multiple people reported feeling shaking along the St. Lawrence River near the epicentre.
