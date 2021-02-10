Small earthquake gently shakes parts of eastern Ontario
The 3.2-magnitude quake was centred roughly 60 kilometres south of Ottawa, and there were no reports of any damage.
3.2-magnitude quake felt in Kemptville, Iroquois
A minor earthquake gently rattled parts of eastern Ontario Saturday evening.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the 3.2-magnitude quake occurred at 7:50 p.m., with its epicentre roughly 60 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.
The quake was lightly felt in Kemptville, Ont., and Iroquois, Ont., the agency said.
There were no reports of any damage.
