Teen acted in self-defence when he fatally stabbed Eric Hewer, police say

Ottawa police say they will not lay charges in the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Eric Hewer because the teen involved was acting in self-defence.

Homicide unit detectives have spent more than a month investigating the incident, which took place on the evening of July 26 near the intersection of Albert and Metcalfe streets.

According to sources, Hewer and his friend, who were in a black Volkswagen, got into an altercation with three teens riding e-scooters toward Rideau Street.

Police believe Hewer and his friend were the aggressors, exiting their vehicle to confront the teens. One teen fled, then returned when he saw his friend being attacked. It's that teen who fatally stabbed Hewer and injured the second man.

In a news release, police said their review of the incident was "extensive."

Hewer and his friend were part of a group from Cape Breton, N.S., working in Ottawa for IMI, a mechanical installation company building an Amazon distribution centre, according to friends and family who spoke to CBC.