E-scooter ridership jumps amid continued focus on safety

Ottawa's e-scooter pilot program saw more than double the rides since last year, even as more safety features rolled out.

The two e-scooter companies chosen for the fourth year of Ottawa's pilot program — Neuron Mobility and Bird Canada — rolled out 900 e-scooters in May and wrapped up last week on Nov. 15.

In an interview with CBC Radio's All in a Day, Neuron's head of corporate affairs Isaac Ransom says the company saw a big bump this year.

"We've seen a huge increase in demand and ridership," Ransom said. "Our riders travelled over 185,000 kilometres, which is pretty significant."

The City of Ottawa says total trips this season topped out at about 179,000, more than double last year's 80,000 rides. It said in an emailed statement to CBC that "safety and innovation were prioritized."

Ransom partly attributes that to an expanded riding area this year.

The city says the ByWard Market, Glebe, Dows Lake, Sandy Hill, Centretown and West Centretown had the most e-scooters throughout the season.

Extra safety measures

Earlier this year, the companies said ridership dropped to about 80,000 trips in 2022 partly due to the city's "restrictive" policies. The 2021 season saw about 490,000 rides.

The city says 2023's season saw further rollout of safety features on e-scooters, like GPS and AI technologies to help with more accurate locations of the scooters, a detection system that disengages the motor when a rider is on a sidewalk, and apps requiring riders to provide proof of proper parking.

Ransom says the company is seeing a "normalization" of the technologies implemented for safer riding.

"Our riders are very good at understanding what the rules are now," Ransom said.

He said geofencing and an audible alerting system, used for when a scooter approaches pedestrians, have become helpful solutions to concerns raised in previous years by councillors and residents.

The city says it's aware of three suspensions issued by the companies this season, and most of the complaints received by the city were related to e-scooters improperly parked and sidewalk riding.

The City of Ottawa wants residents to submit feedback and a survey on the pilot is open until Friday.