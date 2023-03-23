E-scooter companies ready to roll this spring, despite city's 'restrictive' policies

The two e-scooter companies chosen for the fourth year of Ottawa's pilot program say they plan to be ready to roll come mid-May, even one of the companies say ridership was down last year because of the city's "restrictive" policies.

On Thursday, the city's Transportation Committee voted in favour of a fourth — and possibly penultimate — year of the pilot program.

The program hasn't been smooth riding over the first three years. Last year, the rollout was delayed two months as the companies worked to meet the city's new requirements for the scooters.

In addition, neither Bird Canada nor Neuron deployed the total number of scooters they were allowed. Ridership was also down by more than 400,000 rides compared to the year before.

One of the changes implemented last year meant scooters had to be parked in designated "digital parking corrals," which one company said is behind the dramatic drop in riders.

Limited parking areas an issue

"Ottawa is unique in having such a restrictive parking model," said Alexandra Petre, a senior director at Bird Canada.

"It is quite a complex set of requirements that we had to meet in Ottawa last year and we know a lot of these will carry into this year," she said.

Petre said the parking rules became too similar to a bike sharing program, forcing people to park in designated areas and not being able to end their trips in front of their homes, which likely affected the number of riders more than the shortened season.

"From our perspective, the most impactful change from last year that definitely drove ridership down would be the change in the parking model," she said.

Some of the other requirements implemented last year include having the scooters emit a continuous noise and restricting riders from using them on sidewalks.

Under new rules implemented last year, riders must finish their rides and park the scooters in designated areas. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Neither Bird Canada nor Neuron plan to launch a full slate of vehicles right away come mid-May.

In a statement to CBC, Neuron said it plans to deploy 450 e-scooters over the season.

"We continue to see Ottawa as a great market for shared e-scooters. While use was slightly down in 2022, we expect it to rebound and be even stronger this year," wrote Ankush Karwal, head of market for Neuron.

Bird, meanwhile, said it would ramp up to a full slate within a matter of weeks.

"We would be very excited to be able to deploy our entire fleet, however, we are aware of the fact that some of these requirements are very strict and we want to make sure that we meet them properly," said Petre.