Gatineau councillor concerned about crumbling masonry on E.B. Eddy heritage building

Deteriorating masonry on the E.B. Eddy heritage building in Gatineau, Que., forced the city to close part of a nearby bike path, a local councillor says.

According to Hull-Wright Coun. Steve Moran, the city inspected the site on Friday. Moran called the situation worrisome, as he believes the building is a "strong symbol of the Outaouais region."

"When we have a building like that, we hope that it will be renovated, repaired and occupied," he said in French. "That's the most important thing for showcasing heritage buildings ... that's what guarantees their future."

According to Moran, the city is working with the building owner's engineers to determine an action plan and decide on necessary work for the short and medium term.

The timeline for the work is not yet clear, and the Voyageurs Pathway alongside the building will remain closed for an indeterminate period.

'Really sad to see how nothing is moving'

Built in the late 19th century, the E.B. Eddy building is now owned by Windmill Developments, a Canadian real estate company that, along with Dream Unlimited Corp., is behind the Zibi development project.

Michel Prévost, president of the Société d'histoire de l'Outaouais, called it one of the most important industrial heritage buildings in Gatineau's Hull sector — and even the wider National Capital Region.

Michel Prévost, president of the Société d'histoire de l'Outaouais, says the building is one of the most important heritage buildings in Gatineau's Hull sector. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

The building was first recognized as a heritage property in 2001 and later classified as such in 2012. Prévost noted that such a classification is the highest heritage designation the province can give.

The building was previously used for the production of matches as well as pulp and paper, but Prévost now worries it isn't being maintained.

"Since the recognition and the classification, there has been no investment in this building," he said in French. "And already in 1998 we found that some of the stone walls were fragile."

He's not surprised by the current state of the building, and worries that some walls could be threatened by collapse.

"When the new owners bought it in 2013, their first objective was to restore the heritage building," he said. "Here, what we're seeing is the construction of new towers that are going up everywhere on both sides of the river, but it's really sad to see how nothing is moving on the heritage buildings."

When reached for comment, Windmill Developments said Zibi is working on concept plans for the E.B. Eddy building and will work on its approach in consultation with the Quebec Ministry of Culture.