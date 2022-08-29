Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Dylan Whiteduck re-elected as Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg chief

Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg voters have brought back Dylan Whiteduck as chief along with three new councillors.

3 of 6 council members return this term

CBC News ·
Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck in a file photo from February 2021. Prior to being elected, Whiteduck worked as an economic development officer in the community. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg voters have brought back Dylan Whiteduck as chief.

Whiteduck was elected this past weekend for a second two-year term as chief of the council for the Algonquin community north of Ottawa-Gatineau.

His pitch to voters included investing in land in Algonquin territory, more options to learn Algonquin, working toward a new community sports centre and electoral reform to, among other things, move to a three-year council term.

Frankie Cote came second in the race for chief, but won a spot back on council. He said he was nominated for both positions. 

Former chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck also won a spot on the six-person council, along with newcomers Alice Beaudoin, a photographer, and social services worker Natasha Mitchell.

According to electoral officer Tina Dewache, the full council is as follows: 

  • Alice Beaudoin, elected with 333 votes.
  • Frankie Cote, elected with 349 votes.
  • Frank Meness, elected with 375 votes.
  • Tash Mitchell, elected with 335 votes.
  • Doug Odjick, elected with 429 votes.
  • Jean-Guy Whiteduck, elected with 382 votes.

With files from Radio-Canada's Pascale-Marie Dufour

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now