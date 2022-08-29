Dylan Whiteduck re-elected as Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg chief
3 of 6 council members return this term
Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg voters have brought back Dylan Whiteduck as chief.
Whiteduck was elected this past weekend for a second two-year term as chief of the council for the Algonquin community north of Ottawa-Gatineau.
His pitch to voters included investing in land in Algonquin territory, more options to learn Algonquin, working toward a new community sports centre and electoral reform to, among other things, move to a three-year council term.
Frankie Cote came second in the race for chief, but won a spot back on council. He said he was nominated for both positions.
Former chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck also won a spot on the six-person council, along with newcomers Alice Beaudoin, a photographer, and social services worker Natasha Mitchell.
According to electoral officer Tina Dewache, the full council is as follows:
- Alice Beaudoin, elected with 333 votes.
- Frankie Cote, elected with 349 votes.
- Frank Meness, elected with 375 votes.
- Tash Mitchell, elected with 335 votes.
- Doug Odjick, elected with 429 votes.
- Jean-Guy Whiteduck, elected with 382 votes.
With files from Radio-Canada's Pascale-Marie Dufour