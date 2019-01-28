2nd person charged in death of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, joining the victim's daughter as an accused in the case.

Dwight Brown, 28, was arrested Sunday and appeared in court in Ottawa Monday.

He was arrested Jan. 15 in Toronto and charged with assault with a weapon, assault, theft under $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds or property obtained by trafficking.

Kublu-Iqqittuq, a 37-year-old Inuk woman from Igloolik, Nunavut, had been living in Ottawa and was last seen by her family on Jan. 11.

Ottawa police believe she was killed, and spent the weekend searching a rural southwest Ottawa landfill, presumably for her body.

The victim's daughter, 18-year-old Lennese Kublu, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body on Saturday.