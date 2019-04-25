Dutch ambassador demonstrates the anti-dooring 'Dutch reach'

You've parked your car on the side of the road and are about to get out. And you're in North America, so the door opening into traffic is on your left-hand side.

Which hand do you use to open it?

The vast majority of people would say the left hand, the one closest to the door. But most people from the Netherlands, where cycling is very common, would say to use the right hand.

Why?

To make it easier to see cyclists coming up from behind you, of course.

Here's Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador Henk van der Zwan with a demonstration:

Here’s Dutch Ambassador Henk van der Zwen demonstrating the ‘Dutch Reach’. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLinCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLinCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/p1AaHQaffl">pic.twitter.com/p1AaHQaffl</a> —@HallieCBC

"As you are making this movement, your body makes a half turn, and this will enable you to watch behind if there's someone coming there, a cyclist or something. So that is the safest way of doing it," van der Zwan explains.

"Absolutely, it's counter-intuitive. But then you have to realize that you're not the only road user. Cyclists, by nature, because they're not surrounded by some metal frame … are more vulnerable."

In North America, it's called the "Dutch reach," but in the Netherlands, they don't even need a name for it — it's that common.

"It's in our DNA … kids grow up with it," van der Zwan said.

"I think here in Canada, you have a distinction between car drivers and cyclists. In Holland, it's all the same."

So. How do you feel about the Dutch reach? Will you use it? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below.