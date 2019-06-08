Volunteers needed to help Dunrobin 'move on' from devastating tornado

Volunteers will be out in Dunrobin this weekend in continuing the cleanup from the tornado that tore through the community last September.

More than half a year after six tornadoes touched down in the region, there's still debris in the west Ottawa community's grassy ditches, swamps and fields — including sharp pieces metal, broken glass and baby clothes.

Leo Muldoon knows all too well that recoveries can take a long time: he was thrown from a ladder at his barn during the tornado and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He said "lots of determination" and his swim physiotherapy class have helped him get back on his feet and behind the wheel of the tractor he'll be using to help with the cleanup.

"It's great to get help, and it's great to get it cleaned up and moving on," Muldoon said.

The high winds from the tornado scattered people’s belongings onto yards as seen in this 2018 photo. (Catherine Cullen/CBC)

His wife Adele says they're glad they can even be in a position to offer assistance, as they initially feared Leo wouldn't make it.

"I remember the night I drove through Dunrobin with Leo in the back of the ambulance. And when I saw the destruction in Dunrobin, a part of me wanted to jump out and help the people right then and there, but I couldn't," Adele said.

"It's taken months but now — in whatever way we can — we can help."

Leo and Adele Muldoon stand next to one of the properties on Thomas A. Dolan Parkway near Dunrobin Road that volunteers will be cleaning up this weekend. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Weekend push

Volunteers began the cleanup efforts last fall and already gone out four weekends so far this spring, trying to recover lost items and get rid of hazards.

This weekend, West Carleton Disaster Relief is calling for fresh volunteers to come out. They'll be joined by the West Carleton Warriors PeeWee A hockey team, who won $100,000 for their tornado relief efforts.

A baby's bib, shards of glass and sharp pieces of metal gathered from a ditch in Dunrobin. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ruth Sirman, an organizer with West Carleton Disaster Relief, said items caught in trees or strewn on the road are demoralizing for people passing through the community every day.

"Everywhere you look there's debris. And so it's hard to move on. It's hard to put it behind you, and it's starting to get to people," she said.

"Now it's time to clean it up. And it's something the community needs a bit of extra help [with] to make it happen."

Sirman said many volunteers are also exhausted after three years of responding to disasters: first to the 2017 floods, then to the tornado, and finally this spring's flooding.

Ruth Sirman, an organizer with West Carleton Disaster Relief, says volunteers have been stretched thin due to all the recent disasters that have hit the Ottawa area. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

How to help

Volunteers can check in at the Dunrobin Community Centre starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

West Carleton Disaster Relief recommends wearing sunscreen and either steel-toe boots or sturdy shoes. People should also bring gloves, although there will be some on-hand.

Sirman said volunteers who can bring trucks, trailers, metal detectors or other equipment would also be appreciated.